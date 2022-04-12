Harrisburg intersection named after city's first Black councilwoman

Judith C. Hill was born and raised in Harrisburg. She spent her childhood on 6th and Harris Streets where decades later, her children would also play.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Saturday afternoon, the city of Harrisburg honored former educator and city council member Judith C. Hill.

City officials re-named the street where her story began.

"She was the first Black woman, member of Harrisburg City Council," said Danielle Bowers, President of the Harrisburg City Council.

Hill was born and raised in Harrisburg. She spent her childhood on 6th and Harris Streets where decades later, her children would also play.

Hill was a teacher before her time on the city council and mentored kids at William Penn and John Harris High.

"Mom always found a way to make sure that we got a really great education, a great cultural exposure," said Judith Michelle Hill, Judith C. Hill's daughter.

Judith C. Hill's son, Jefferey M. Hill said of his mother, "Being a teacher was what really brought her to fame, you know, being embraced."

Hill was elected to Harrisburg City Council in 1979 and served until 1982, but she never stopped serving her community.

The teacher turned city servant received several national recognitions, including President George H.W. Bush's 1'000 Points of Light.

"My mother was very modest, and humble so that modesty and humility is something that a lot of us, as children, kind of took for granted," said Judith Michelle Hill.

"It was about service. It was about being involved," said Jeffrey M. Hill.

Judith C. Hill died in 2014.