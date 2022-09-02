Coroner responds to incident in Harrisburg

Emergency dispatch says the coroner's office was dispatched to the 1300 block of Liberty St. for a reported incident around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 9.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Coroner's Office has responded to a reported incident in Harrisburg.

Emergency dispatch says the coroner's office was dispatched to the 1300 block of Liberty St. for a reported incident around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 9.

In that incident, a crash involving a school bus occurred.

At the time of the crash, seven children were on board, and no one was injured.

State Police says there is no danger to the public, but there is no word on what else occurred at this time.