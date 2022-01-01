Public walkthroughs at Humane Society of Harrisburg Area stop with rise in COVID-19 concerns

The announcement, which came on Jan. 2, says the animal shelter will reevaluate re-opening in two weeks.

SWATARA, Pa. — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area has announced a stop to public walkthroughs for the time being due to coronavirus concerns and struggles with staffing.

Until then, those looking to adopt have other options.

The Humane Society says all adoptable animals can be seen on their website, and adoption applications are still open.

Once adoption applications are approved, people will be able to schedule a social distanced and masked meet and greet and adoption appointment following COVID-19 guidelines.