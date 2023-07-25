Police are investigating deadly shooting in Harrisburg

One man was found dead on the 2400 block of Market Street after a shooting at 10 p.m. Monday in the area of South 20th and Zarker streets, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday night in Harrisburg.

It was reported at about 10 p.m. in the area of South 20th and Zarker streets, according to Harrisburg Police.

As officers responded to the area for a shots-fired report, police were also notified that a gunshot victim had been transported to the 2400 block of Market Street and was there with first responders from an outside jurisdiction, police said.

Harrisburg Police officers responded to the area and made contact with the victim, an adult male. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing, police said. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.