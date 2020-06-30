x
Harrisburg extends 'Saturday Nights in the City' event through the end of August

The popular event closes portions of several downtown streets to allow restaurants to offer outdoor seating space and table service on Saturday nights
Harrisburg Pennsylvania Capitol City

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Portions of N. Second Street, Third Street, State Street, North Street, and Conoy Street are closed every Saturday from 5-10 p.m., Papenfuse said.

"We are pleased with the success of this weekly event,” said Papenfuse. “This program is a great way for us to support our city restaurants, and I encourage residents to come out throughout the summer.”

The list of participating restaurants in this weekly event include:

  • El Sol
  • Stock’s on Second
  • Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar
  • Café Fresco
  • Taco Solo
  • Ad Lib Craft Kitchen and Bar
  • Sawyer’s
  • Bourbon Street Saloon
  • Zembie’s
  • McGrath’s
  • Arooga’s
  • Taste Buffalo
  • Cork & Fork
  • Federal Taphouse
  • Rubicon
  • Mangia Qui
  • BurgerIM
  • Bollywood
  • The Brick Haus
  • Los Tres Cubanos
  • Second Street Shawarma
  • JB Lovedraft’s
  • Bacco
  • The Vegetable Hunter 

The following streets will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the event during the upcoming Saturdays: 

  • N. Second St. – From Market to Pine 
  • State St. – Church to N. Second – westbound 
  • North St. – Susquehanna to Third – westbound, Second to Buttonwood 
  • Conoy St  
  • Third St. -  Market to Chestnut 

Restaurant staff and patrons are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and other precautions, Papenfuse said.

