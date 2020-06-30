Harrisburg extends 'Saturday Nights in the City' event through the end of August

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Portions of N. Second Street, Third Street, State Street, North Street, and Conoy Street are closed every Saturday from 5-10 p.m., Papenfuse said.
"We are pleased with the success of this weekly event,” said Papenfuse. “This program is a great way for us to support our city restaurants, and I encourage residents to come out throughout the summer.”
The list of participating restaurants in this weekly event include:
- El Sol
- Stock’s on Second
- Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar
- Café Fresco
- Taco Solo
- Ad Lib Craft Kitchen and Bar
- Sawyer’s
- Bourbon Street Saloon
- Zembie’s
- McGrath’s
- Arooga’s
- Taste Buffalo
- Cork & Fork
- Federal Taphouse
- Rubicon
- Mangia Qui
- BurgerIM
- Bollywood
- The Brick Haus
- Los Tres Cubanos
- Second Street Shawarma
- JB Lovedraft’s
- Bacco
- The Vegetable Hunter
The following streets will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the event during the upcoming Saturdays:
- N. Second St. – From Market to Pine
- State St. – Church to N. Second – westbound
- North St. – Susquehanna to Third – westbound, Second to Buttonwood
- Conoy St
- Third St. - Market to Chestnut
Restaurant staff and patrons are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and other precautions, Papenfuse said.
