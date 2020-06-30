Harrisburg extends 'Saturday Nights in the City' event through the end of August

The popular event closes portions of several downtown streets to allow restaurants to offer outdoor seating space and table service on Saturday nights

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Portions of N. Second Street, Third Street, State Street, North Street, and Conoy Street are closed every Saturday from 5-10 p.m., Papenfuse said.

"We are pleased with the success of this weekly event,” said Papenfuse. “This program is a great way for us to support our city restaurants, and I encourage residents to come out throughout the summer.”

The list of participating restaurants in this weekly event include:

El Sol

Stock’s on Second

Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar

Café Fresco

Taco Solo

Ad Lib Craft Kitchen and Bar

Sawyer’s

Bourbon Street Saloon

Zembie’s

McGrath’s

Arooga’s

Taste Buffalo

Cork & Fork

Federal Taphouse

Rubicon

Mangia Qui

BurgerIM

Bollywood

The Brick Haus

Los Tres Cubanos

Second Street Shawarma

JB Lovedraft’s

Bacco

The Vegetable Hunter

The following streets will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the event during the upcoming Saturdays:

N. Second St. – From Market to Pine

State St. – Church to N. Second – westbound

North St. – Susquehanna to Third – westbound, Second to Buttonwood

Conoy St

Third St. - Market to Chestnut