Harrisburg expands hours, participants, and length of 'Saturday Nights in the City' events

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After a successful launch last weekend, Harrisburg's "Saturday Nights in the City" is expanding its hours and adding to its list of participating restaurants, mayor Eric Papenfuse said Thursday.
The event, operated by the city in partnership with the Downtown Improvement District, has also been extended to July 4, Papenfuse said.
During "Saturday Nights in the City," certain downtown streets are closed to traffic so that participating restaurants can use the space to provide outdoor sit-down dining and table service.
The hours of the event have been expanded from 5-10 p.m., Papenfuse said.
In last Saturday's debut event, "Saturday Nights in the City" ran from 6-9 p.m.
"We are pleased with the success of the first event last weekend, ” said Papenfuse. “This program is a great way for us to support our city restaurants, and I encourage residents to come out again this upcoming Saturday night.”
During the event, portions of N. Second Street, Third Street, North Street, and Conoy Street will be closed for outdoor dining.
The updated list of participating restaurants in this weekly event include
- El Sol
- Stock’s on Second
- Carley’s Ristorante and Piano Bar
- Café Fresco
- Taco Solo
- Ad Lib Craft Kitchen and Bar
- Sawyer’s, Bourbon Street Saloon
- Zembie’s
- McGrath’s
- Arooga’s
- Taste Buffalo
- Cork & Fork
- Federal Taphouse
- Rubicon
- Mangia Qui
- BurgerIM
- Bollywood
- The Brick Haus
- Los Tres Cubanos
- Second Street Shawarma
- JB Lovedraft’s
- The Vegetable Hunter
The following streets will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the event this Saturday:
- N. Second St. – From Market to Pine
- State St. – Church to N. Second – westbound
- North St. – Susquehanna to Third – westbound, Second to Buttonwood
- Conoy St
- Third St. - Market to Chestnut
There will be more details regarding July 4th events in a separate announcement, Papenfuse said.
