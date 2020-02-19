Harrisburg Diocese files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The filing comes after the diocese was cited in an 18-month grand jury investigation, released in 2018, that uncovered numerous cases of child sex abuse.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Diocese has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court documents.

The filing is expected to be announced at a press conference the diocese scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

But the U.S. Bankruptcy Court has listed a filing by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg. Attorney Blake D. Roth, of Nashville, TN, is representing the Diocese of Harrisburg in the case, the court's filing says.

The case was assigned to Judge Henry W. Van Eck.

The diocese was cited in an 18-month grand jury investigation that uncovered numerous cases of child sex crimes. The Harrisburg Diocese was one of six dioceses investigated by the grand jury.

"In most instances, the filing of the bankruptcy case automatically stays certain collection and other actions against the debtor and the debtor's property, the bankruptcy court's notice said. "Under certain circumstances, the stay may be limited to 30 days or not exist at all, although the debtor can request the court to extend or impose a stay."