One dead in Harrisburg shooting; victim was attending memorial for teen killed in crash with police cruiser earlier this week

A city spokesperson said the victim was attending a memorial service for Marion Holmes, 18, whose vehicle was in a crash with a Harrisburg Police cruiser Tuesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg that left one man dead Thursday night.

Prior to the shooting, the victim was attending a memorial service for an 18-year-old man who died in a crash involving a Harrisburg Police vehicle earlier this week, a spokesperson with the city confirmed Friday.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by authorities. It will be released once next of kin are notified.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of South 19th and Holly streets, where a small group of people had gathered to mourn the death of 18-year-old Marion Holmes, according to spokesperson Matt Maisel.

Holmes died in a two-vehicle crash involving a Harrisburg Police cruiser Tuesday night. The vehicle Holmes was a passenger in, a 2000 Mercury Sable, in a crash with the cruiser, which was responding to an emergency call elsewhere in the city, authorities said.