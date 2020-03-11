Harrisburg CVS store boarded up 'as a precaution,' spokesperson says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A CVS Pharmacy Store in downtown Harrisburg has boarded up its windows and will be closed Wednesday "as a precaution," a spokesperson tells FOX43.
The store, located at 221 Market Street, will reopen "as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson did not confirm whether the decision to board up and close the store was related to potential unrest stemming from Tuesday's Election Day results.
The full statement from CVS appears below:
"We are closely monitoring the situation in our markets, and our local leaders are empowered to take steps that they determine will best support the safety of our stores, employees and customers. This includes the boarding of windows at some stores, including our location at 221 Market Street in Harrisburg. The Market Street store will be closed tomorrow as a precaution as well. We plan to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so."