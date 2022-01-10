Harrisburg community gathers for annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer's Association hosted their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on City Island. The organization hopes to raise $230,000 by Dec. 31.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Alzheimer's Association invited Harrisburg residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer's by participating in their annual Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Over 500 people attended the walk on Saturday, Oct. 1.

"The Alzheimer's Association draws hundreds of walkers and teams to the event each fall and it is a pivotal event to spread community awareness and concern for Alzheimer's disease," Brianne Grieb, walk manager for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, said. "We are looking forward to gathering with local families on Walk day who have been impacted by the disease, as we work together to inspire hope in the fight for a cure and move closer to our vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia."

Participants honored those affected by Alzheimer's at a Promise Garden ceremony—a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.

Each attendee selected a flower whose color represented how they are affected by Alzheimer’s.

“This is just a way to really get that out there and to draw attention to the need to find a cure and then it’s just to raise awareness and bring everyone together as well cause it’s—it’s tough for those that are supporting, those are caregivers, it’s support for them as well to come and have this event,” Grieb said.

About 10 vendors, including support groups and care services, were represented at the event.

The walking path wound around City Island. Walkers also had the opportunity to cross the bridge and come back.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, in Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.

"It’s an opportunity to bring together, people together, whether they have just… this means something to them," Grieb said.