Harrisburg searching for new City Council member

The Council must fill the spot of former City Council member David Madsen, after he resigned to be sworn in as State Representative for the 104th District.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Applications are open to become the next member of Harrisburg's City Council.

The Council will now accept applications from the public for 10 days, from Jan. 3 to Jan. 13.

Applications are available both in person and online. Interested applicants can pick up a form in the Office of the City Clerk—located on the third floor of the Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center—or download the form from the Harrisburg City Council website here.

All applications must either be returned to the Office of the City Clerk, or a completed PDF must be sent back to mparker@harrisburgpa.gov or jtruesdale@harrisburgpa.gov, by Jan. 13.

Selected applicants will be asked to interview with the Council during the Jan. 24 work session, with a selection and swearing-in scheduled for Jan. 25.