Harrisburg Capitol Complex will be closed on Jan. 19-20

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Office of Administration announced Thursday that the Harrisburg Capitol Complex will be closed on Jan. 19 and 20 out of an abundance of caution following last week's events in Washington D.C.
Employees under the jurisdiction of Governor Tom Wolf that work in-person at the capitol and its surrounding buildings will not report to work during the closure, the OA said.
"Following the events last week in Washington, D.C., the Capitol Police in Harrisburg have enhanced their visible presence and are collaborating with other law enforcement entities to ensure the security of employees working in the Capitol Complex," the office said. "While we are not aware of any specific threats at this time, we want to act with an abundance of caution to keep employees safe."
The following buildings in the Capitol Complex are affected by the closure, according to the OA:
- 225 Market Street
- Bowman Worth Building
- Capitol Associates Building
- Capitol Building
- Capitol East Wing
- Commerce Building (300 N. 2nd Street)
- DGS High Voltage Substation
- Eastgate Building
- Finance Building
- Forum Building
- Forum Place
- Fulton Bank Building
- Harristown I (Strawberry Square Tower)
- Harristown II (333 Market Street)
- Harristown III (Commonwealth Tower)
- Health and Welfare Building
- Irvis Office (South Office) Building
- Judicial Center
- Keystone Building
- Labor and Industry Building
- Market Square Plaza (17 N. 2nd Street)
- North Office Building
- Northwest Office Building
- Pitnick Building
- PSERS Building (5 N. 5th Street)
- Rachel Carson State Office Building
- Ryan Office Building
- SERS Building
- State Museum and Archives Building
Essential employees assigned to 24/7 facilities and other critical operations should continue to follow specific guidance from their agency supervisory staff with the ultimate goal of maintaining operations, the office said.
All employees who are authorized and equipped to telework under a temporary or permanent telework agreement (including full-time and part-time telework arrangements) are required to work or use leave, unless otherwise authorized by the Office of Administration.
Teleworkers are expected to work from their alternate worksite during their full, regularly scheduled work shifts (including Alternate Work Schedules), even if they are scheduled to physically report to their headquarters location or another work site on the day of the closings.