Harrisburg Capitol Complex will be closed on Jan. 19-20

The Pennsylvania Office of Administration announced that the Harrisburg Capitol Complex will be closed out of an abundance of caution.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Office of Administration announced Thursday that the Harrisburg Capitol Complex will be closed on Jan. 19 and 20 out of an abundance of caution following last week's events in Washington D.C.

Employees under the jurisdiction of Governor Tom Wolf that work in-person at the capitol and its surrounding buildings will not report to work during the closure, the OA said.

"Following the events last week in Washington, D.C., the Capitol Police in Harrisburg have enhanced their visible presence and are collaborating with other law enforcement entities to ensure the security of employees working in the Capitol Complex," the office said. "While we are not aware of any specific threats at this time, we want to act with an abundance of caution to keep employees safe."

The following buildings in the Capitol Complex are affected by the closure, according to the OA:

225 Market Street

Bowman Worth Building

Capitol Associates Building

Capitol Building

Capitol East Wing

Commerce Building (300 N. 2nd Street)

DGS High Voltage Substation

Eastgate Building

Finance Building

Forum Building

Forum Place

Fulton Bank Building

Harristown I (Strawberry Square Tower)

Harristown II (333 Market Street)

Harristown III (Commonwealth Tower)

Health and Welfare Building

Irvis Office (South Office) Building

Judicial Center

Keystone Building

Labor and Industry Building

Market Square Plaza (17 N. 2nd Street)

North Office Building

Northwest Office Building

Pitnick Building

PSERS Building (5 N. 5th Street)

Rachel Carson State Office Building

Ryan Office Building

SERS Building

State Museum and Archives Building

Essential employees assigned to 24/7 facilities and other critical operations should continue to follow specific guidance from their agency supervisory staff with the ultimate goal of maintaining operations, the office said.

All employees who are authorized and equipped to telework under a temporary or permanent telework agreement (including full-time and part-time telework arrangements) are required to work or use leave, unless otherwise authorized by the Office of Administration.