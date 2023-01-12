x
Dauphin County

Police seek help in identifying man accused of assaulting security guard in Harrisburg

Investigators are looking for help in identifying the suspect, who allegedly assaulted the guard after being asked to provide ID.
Credit: Harrisburg Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a security guard at a building in the city last month.

The alleged incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 at a building on the 1300 block of North 6th St., police said.

Arriving officers learned the suspect entered the building and began assaulting the guard when he was asked to provide identification. 

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit an anonymous tip online.

