City of Harrisburg announces downtown road closures ahead of Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Several streets in the city will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during Saturday's festivities, city officials said Friday in a press release.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Downtown Harrisburg will be decked out in green Saturday for the return of the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade and Lucky Charm race.

But the road closures that will be in place around the event might have drivers seeing red if they don't plan alternative routes.

Several streets in the city will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during Saturday's festivities, city officials said Friday in a press release.

Market Street will be closed from the start of the bridge in Wormleysburg to 2nd Street in Harrisburg.

Front Street will be closed from Forester Street south to Blackberry Street, and 2nd Street will stay closed from Market north to Forester.

Saturday's events kick off with the return of the Lucky Charm Race from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The four-mile race will run through City Island, Riverfront Park, and up and down Front, Second, and State Streets.

The Harrisburg St. Patrick's Day Parade will then step off from the Market Street Bridge at 2 p.m.

Organized by the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District, the parade will feature an assortment of entertainment, with eight Irish pipe and drum bands, fan-favorite fire trucks, animals, festive floats, Star Wars characters, Irish dance groups, local bands, and much more.

The parade will start on Market Street by the Dauphin County Courthouse, turn on to Second Street, continue to North Street where it will turn left, before finishing along Front Street until it meets again at the Market Street Bridge.

No parking will be available during the day on City Island. Free metered street parking is available for four hours on Saturday by downloading the Parkmobile app using the code “LUVHBG” at checkout.

Additionally, the Market Square parking garage (on Second and Chestnut streets) will be offering $10 event parking all day.