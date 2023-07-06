Harrisburg receives more than $31 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding

Harrisburg residents are one step closer to receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — City of Harrisburg residents are one step closer to receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan Act after City Council and Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams approved the spending of $31.15 million last night.

They plan to move the funds into Harrisburg's General Fund over the 2023, 2024, and 2025 budget years under a “Revenue Replacement” provision. How much money in each general fund budget will be determined in the near future.

“I am very proud of the work Council has done,” said City Council President Danielle Bowers. “I pray we are maximizing these funds for our residents today and through the future.”

Among the programs approved by City Council on Wednesday include $8 million for affordable housing, $5 million for home repairs, and $1.5 million for ADA-accessible playground equipment. In addition, $1.5 million has been set aside for the demolition of dilapidated and abandoned homes, and a total of $1 million was allocated for lower-income residents to help pay for delinquent trash bills.

City Council passed a number of amendments in the June 27 legislative session to use nearly $3 million of money not previously allocated in Mayor Williams’ initial proposal. Among Council’s adds which were given final approval on Wednesday include spending $1 million on a bridge housing program to address homelessness and short-term housing, $1 million on a youth workforce development internship program, $1 million for a “Community Matters” grant program to help serve underserved communities, and $500,000 on a “Community Connection Hub” to increase workforce development and create job opportunities for adults.

“This is a historic day for the City of Harrisburg,” said Mayor Williams. “I look forward to working with Council and the people of Harrisburg to get this life-altering money into the hands of our residents.”

In all, Mayor Williams and Harrisburg City Council will spend approximately $47,050,000 million of the $47,073,625 million it was given by the U.S. government in 2021.

Bill 5 of 2023, as amended, will head for final approval from Mayor Williams, who has the ability to line-item veto Council’s changes.

A full breakdown of American Rescue Plan spending programs are listed as follows, in order of cost: