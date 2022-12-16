Harlem Wizards and Middletown teachers take it to the court for charity

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Harlem Wizards took on a group of Middletown Area School District elementary teachers on Thursday—all for a good cause.
The Wizards, known for showing off their unique skills on the basketball court, helped the school with a fundraiser to raise money for student field trips.
The event was also a way for students and their families to see a more fun side of their teachers.
One teacher says he loves the event because it's all to help the kids.
"It's a way for us to give back to our students, by participating in this event and raising money," said Jason Eby, a physical education teacher at Middletown Elementary. "It gives them a chance to see us in a different light, and in a fun environment. It hopefully gives everybody something to laugh at."
Families and students in attendance had the chance to enter special raffles for various prizes. Wizards players also interacted with the crowd and sold team gear.