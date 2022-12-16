Harlem Wizards and Middletown teachers take it to the court for charity

The basketball team and Elementary school teachers played a friendly game of basketball to raise money for future field trips.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Harlem Wizards took on a group of Middletown Area School District elementary teachers on Thursday—all for a good cause.

The Wizards, known for showing off their unique skills on the basketball court, helped the school with a fundraiser to raise money for student field trips.

The event was also a way for students and their families to see a more fun side of their teachers.

One teacher says he loves the event because it's all to help the kids.

"It's a way for us to give back to our students, by participating in this event and raising money," said Jason Eby, a physical education teacher at Middletown Elementary. "It gives them a chance to see us in a different light, and in a fun environment. It hopefully gives everybody something to laugh at."