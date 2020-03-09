HACC, Susquehanna University sign articulation agreement

The agreement offers guaranteed admission to Susquehanna University for HACC associate-degree graduates to pursue their bachelor's degree

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Administrators with HACC, Central Pensnylvania's Community College, and Susquehanna University announced Thursday they have signed an articulation agreement that will offer guaranteed admission to Susquehanna for HACC associate-degree graduates to pursue their bachelor's degree.

The agreement was announced by HACC president and CEO John J. "Ski" Sygielski and Susquehanna University president Jonathan D. Green.

Dave Ramsaran, provost and dean of the faculty at Susquehanna, also signed the agreement, the schools said.

According to the terms of the agreement, HACC students who submit a letter of intent to enter Susquehanna prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours will have the following benefits:

Guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program with third-year status at Susquehanna upon completion of their Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree. Eligibility for an academic scholarship from Susquehanna of up to $31,000 per year based on their HACC grade point average at the time of application. Eligibility for an additional $5,000 scholarship from Susquehanna per year if students are members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

HACC students who do not sign a letter of intent will still be eligible for an academic scholarship of up to $31,000 per year based on their HACC GPA, the agreement says.

“Higher education is facing challenges on many fronts right now, but partnerships like this remain incredibly valuable,” Sygielski said in a press release. “This agreement provides a new and attractive transfer option for HACC students who want to earn their bachelor’s degree. Through this articulation and the generous scholarship money available, HACC graduates will have the opportunity to continue their educational journey at an esteemed liberal arts and sciences college.”