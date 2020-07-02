Grand jury indicts 3 Harrisburg men on federal drug trafficking, weapons charges

Jorge Maldonado, 58, Joel Maldonado, 23, and Jose Flores, 58, are each facing up to 70 years in prison after being indicted in U.S. Middle District Court this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three Harrisburg men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on drug trafficking and firearms charges, according to the office of U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Jorge Maldonado, 59, Joel Maldonado, 23, and Jose Flores, 58, all of Harrisburg, were indicted Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, Freed said. They are also indicted on possession of firearm by a felon and maintaining a drug premises in Harrisburg between August 1, 2019, and Jan. 23, according to Freed.

The conspiracy involved over 100 grams of heroin and over 40 grams of fentanyl, Freed said.

The matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Dauphin County Drug Task Force, and the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Freed said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Ford is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of controlled substances is 40 years, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

The maximum penalty under federal law for maintaining a drug premises is 20 years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.