Maryland man will serve 7 years in prison for role as getaway driver in 2019 armed robbery

Gerard Gaffney, 19, was sentenced Monday in U.S. Middle District Court. He and 3 co-defendants were accused of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 19-year-old Maryland man will serve up to 84 months in prison after a sentencing hearing Monday in U.S. Middle District Court.

Gerard Gaffney, of Mount Ranier, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge John E. Jones for his role as the driver in the 2019 armed robbery of a Rite Aid pharmacy in Dauphin County, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Gaffney and his co-defendants drove to the Rite Aid on Union Deposit Road on March 28, 2019, with plans to rob it, Brandler said.

With Gaffney waiting outside in the getaway car, three masked robbers entered the pharmacy and pointed weapons at the heads of staff, forcing them to surrender drugs from the pharmacy before escaping to the getaway car sitting outside, according to Brandler.

Police responded to reports of the armed robbery and pursued the getaway car as it sped away, Brandler said. The car crashed, and three of the occupants were apprehended, including Gaffney.

Police recovered bottles of pharmaceuticals stolen from the Rite Aid, Brandler said.

They also recovered a stolen firearm from codefendant, David Marable, according to Brandler.

Marable had previously entered a guilty plea to the robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of the robbery and was sentenced 10 years imprisonment, Brandler said.