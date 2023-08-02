Generational furniture store stresses importance of quality goods

EZ Mountain Rustic Furniture has been passed down through generations of the Coover family, alongside their quality furniture ideals.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Outdoor Show hosts several unique vendors throughout its run, including one family whose business is comfort.

EZ Mountain Rustic Furniture has been owned and operated for more than thirty years, and is run by the Coover family in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The business has stayed in the family since the beginning, being handed down to each new generation.

The Coovers say the Outdoor Show is a great way to find new customers and educate a younger generation about the value of hand-made goods.

"My father made a sign when he started this business, 'the bitterness of poor quality lingers long after the cheapest price is forgotten.' We educate the customer that if you buy something the first time correctly, you're not going to spend money again. It's an educational thing, but when people touch and feel our product, we don't have a problem selling it," said owner Tim Coover.