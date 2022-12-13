Emergency crews respond to scene of reported gas explosion in Susquehanna Township

Crews were dispatched to a dwelling fire shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday. Later dispatch reports indicate it was a gas explosion.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Emergency crews have been dispatched to the scene of a reported explosion in Susquehanna Township, according to dispatch accounts.

It was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Crest Road, according to emergency dispatch in Dauphin County.

The home involved was destroyed in the blast.

Two people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to one official at the scene.

Hazmat teams have been dispatched to the scene, along with several fire companies and other emergency personnel.

According to a briefing by emergency officials at the scene, contractors were working on the home when they discovered they had struck a gas line at about 9:06 a.m.

Police and fire crews arrived within 10 minutes and began searching for the source of the gas leak.

By 9:15 a.m., responders realized there was a good chance for a gas explosion, given the amount of gas found in the home.

Residents and neighbors were evacuated shortly thereafter.

The explosion occurred around 9:32 a.m.

The American Red Cross said it is responding to support residents impacted by the explosion and home fire.

"At the request of emergency officials, a Red Cross Disaster Action Team from the Central Pennsylvania chapter will support an evacuation center for displaced residents in the 400 Block of North Progress Avenue, Harrisburg," the organization said.

Explosion at home in Susquehanna Township 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5