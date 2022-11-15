Old Friendly's torn down to make way for new Hershey's chocolate factory

The Friendly’s on Route 422 in Derry Township was demolished Tuesday to make way for a new Hershey chocolate factory.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — The old Friendly’s on Route 422 in Derry Township was demolished Tuesday to make way for a new Hershey chocolate factory.

The Friendlys closed in 2021, coming after the struggling ice cream restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy protection in 2011 and again in 2020.

“It’s pulling at my heart strings, a little bit, certainly,” said Todd Scott of the Hershey Company. “It’s an important part of the local community, but so is the Hershey Company, and we’re really proud that we can make this investment here in our hometown.”

Hershey Company staff said the 55-acre area surrounding the building would be built into a 250,000-square-foot facility to meet growing demand for their candies. The company says they are now the third-largest snacking brand in the U.S., ranked against candy, salty snacks, baked goods, cookies and more.