Twin Ponds Figure Skating Club hosts free learn-to-skate night

More than 150 people signed up for the event, whether they knew how to skate or not.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Alece Zinsmeister from Mechanicsburg has been on the ice since she was five years old.

The now eight-year-old showcased her skills at tonight’s Free Learn to Skate at Twin Ponds Arena in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

“Once you get used to it, you can have a lot of fun with it," Zinsmeister said.

More than 150 people signed up for the event, whether they knew how to skate or not. Organizers and volunteers say it’s important to teach the basics of skating.

"It's just a beginning thing that teaches you the basics, how to start skating and progressive further on where you want to go with your skating career," Learn to Skate volunteer Taylor Whitmeyer said.

“Beginners. First timers. Skating is easy to get into," Twin Ponds Figure Skating Club President Ben Cohen said.

Those who laced up their skates got free lessons in honor of National Ice Skating Month.

The inaugural event was hosted by the Twin Ponds Figure Skating Club, which was founded in 2022 to promote skating opportunities in the Harrisburg community.

Cohen says the sport is an easy way to have fun through the cold.

“No matter how old you are, and no matter if you've ever skated or haven't. Maybe you skated as a kid and you're coming back as an adult, skating is a great way to have fun come out here with your family and just enjoy your time in this winter," Cohen said.

The rink also holds Learn to Skate classes year-round.

"Give it a try. Go for it," Layne Olver, a volunteer with the program, said. "It's worth it. It's so much fun even if you only do it once.”

Or, like in Zinsmeister’s case, you might end up finding your passion.