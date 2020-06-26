Free milk distribution to those in need set for next week in Dauphin, Lebanon counties

To mark the end of June, which is National Dairy Month the American Dairy Association North East will distribute more than 4,000 gallons of milk through drive-through distributions next week at locations in Dauphin and Lebanon counties.
The distribution is made possible through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, funded through government grants to provide the community with food for those in need.
Working with Harrisburg Dairies, Cocoa Packs, and the Harrisburg Area School District, ADANE will distribute milk at the following locations next week:
Monday, June 29 (10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.): Cocoa Packs/Hershey Middle School: 500 Homestead Road, Hershey
Monday, June 29 (10:30 a.m.-noon and 5-6:30 p.m.): Falcon Packs/Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 W. Main St., Hummelstown
Monday, June 29 (11 a.m.): Middletown Area School District, 215 Oberlin Road, Middletown
Monday, June 29 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.): John Harris High School, 2451 Market St., Harrisburg
Tuesday, June 30 (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.) Foose Elementary School, 1301 Sycamore St., Harrisburg
Wednesday, July 1 (3-4:30 p.m.) Palmyra Area School District, 1125 Park Drive, Palmyra
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive- thru distribution process. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window to receive milk. Walk-ups will not be permitted. Each car will receive two gallons of milk, while supplies last.