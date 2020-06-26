Free milk distribution to those in need set for next week in Dauphin, Lebanon counties

To mark the end of June, which is National Dairy Month the American Dairy Association North East will distribute more than 4,000 gallons of milk through drive-through distributions next week at locations in Dauphin and Lebanon counties.

The distribution is made possible through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, funded through government grants to provide the community with food for those in need.

To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive- thru distribution process. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window to receive milk. Walk-ups will not be permitted. Each car will receive two gallons of milk, while supplies last.