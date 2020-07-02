Four men accused of trying to solicit sex with juveniles in online sting operation

State Police arrested 4 Central Pennsylvania men, who allegedly contacted undercover investigators posing as juveniles on social media to arrange to meet for sex

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police announced Friday the arrest of four men accused of trying to arrange sexual encounters with juveniles online.

The men arrested were:

- Ronald Leon Stischok, 48, of Harrisburg

- Jackson Tyler Farquhar, 28, of Middletown

- Pritesh Bhavin Pathak, 27, of Mechanicsburg

- Desmont Eugene Steele, 54, of Harrisburg

All for men were charged with attempted rape of a child, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and related offenses, State Police said Friday in a press release.

Stischok, Farquhar, and Steele were incarcerated in Dauphin County Prison on $10,000 bail after arraignment, according to police.

Pathak posted $10,000 bail after his arraignment and was released, police say.

The arrests were part of a sting operation conducted Wednesday and Thursday by the State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and State Police troopers, law enforcement officials said.