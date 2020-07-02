Four men accused of trying to solicit sex with juveniles in online sting operation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police announced Friday the arrest of four men accused of trying to arrange sexual encounters with juveniles online.
The men arrested were:
- Ronald Leon Stischok, 48, of Harrisburg
- Jackson Tyler Farquhar, 28, of Middletown
- Pritesh Bhavin Pathak, 27, of Mechanicsburg
- Desmont Eugene Steele, 54, of Harrisburg
All for men were charged with attempted rape of a child, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, and related offenses, State Police said Friday in a press release.
Stischok, Farquhar, and Steele were incarcerated in Dauphin County Prison on $10,000 bail after arraignment, according to police.
Pathak posted $10,000 bail after his arraignment and was released, police say.
The arrests were part of a sting operation conducted Wednesday and Thursday by the State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and State Police troopers, law enforcement officials said.
The operation was conducted in Susquehanna Township, and included several suspect meet locations, police say. During the two-day operation, undercover investigators posed as juvenile boys and girls on various social media platforms and were contacted by the suspects.