Former Harrisburg militia commander will serve 8 months in prison, 3 years probation on weapons charge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A former local militia commander from Harrisburg will serve eight months in prison and three years of probation for firearms offenses, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Paul Nicholas III, 49, a previously convicted felon, unlawfully possessed two AR-15-style rifles and a .45-caliber pistol in Enola, plus a Winchester .30-30 caliber rifle at his Harrisburg home, Freed said.

At the time of his arrest, Nicholas was commander of the 41st Battalion of the Light Foot Militia in Central Pennsylvania, according to Freed.

Nicholas pleaded guilty to weapons charges in August 2018, Freed said. His sentencing was placed on hold while an appeal in another firearms possession case was decided by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. That appeal was resolved in January, according to Freed.