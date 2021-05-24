Former church organist sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession, attempting to solicit child porn

Justin Wagner will also serve 15 years of probation following his prison term, and was ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution to six victims.

A former organist at a Harrisburg church already charged with possessing hundreds of images of child pornography will serve 15 years in federal prison after prosecutors say he attempted to solicit even more of the illicit images.

Justin Wagner was ordered to serve the mandatory prison term by U.S. Middle District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, court records show. Wagner must also pay a total of $30,000 in restitution to six children who were sexually abused in the making of the videos, according to prosecutors.

Wilson also ordered that Wagner serve 15 years of probation following his prison term, according to court records.

Wagner, who was arrested in 2018, was charged after he placed an advertisement online seeking child porn.