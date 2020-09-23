For Child Passenger Safety Week, Penn State Children's Hospital and Giant host safety check event in Harrisburg

The program's goal is to ease the financial burden for families in need of a car seat and provide safety education.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In recognition of Child Passenger Safety Week, Penn State Children's Hospital and The GIANT Company hosted a safety check event in Harrisburg Tuesday afternoon to ensure car seat safety checks are more accessible to families in the region.

The event was held at the Giant store located at Kline Village Shopping Center.

The program's goal is to ease the financial burden for families in need of a car seat and provide safety education.

"We know that 60 percent of all children are improperly restrained in car seats, and unfortunately we see the end result of that in the trauma center when they aren’t restraint right, "Amy Bollinger, program manager for pediatric trauma and injury prevention at Penn state children’s hospital said. "Kids get hurt, and we want to be in the community to provide seats and education to families who need them."

The event included brief remarks by Daren Russ, district director for GIANT stores in Harrisburg and Deborah Berini, president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical.

The car seat safety program is part of The GIANT Company's recently announced $1 million gift to Children's Miracle Network to support Penn State Health's Pediatric Trauma and Injury Prevention Program.

The pediatric trauma and injury prevention team hosts as many as six-seat safety stations per month in Dauphin County. Parents can apply to receive a seat or schedule a safety check here.

Upcoming sessions at area GIANT stores include:

• Harrisburg: 136 Kline Village

Saturday, Sept. 26: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Reading: 600 E. Lancaster Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Halifax: 3777 Peters Mt. Rd.

Wednesday, Oct. 21: 3 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Cleona: 481 W. Penn Ave.

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 3 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Hanover: 455 Eisenhower Dr.

Wednesday, Nov. 18: 3 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• York: 2415 E. Market St.

Wednesday, Dec. 2: 3 – 7 p.m.