Harrisburg School District says man tried to lure 2 elementary students into van

The students were walking to Foose Elementary School in the city at the time of the incident Tuesday morning, a district official said in a message to parents.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — At least two students walking to Foose Elementary School in the Harrisburg School District Tuesday morning were approached by a man who attempted to lure them into his van, the district superintendent Eric Turman said in a message to parents and guardians.

The incident occurred around 8:50 a.m. near 15th and Sycamore streets, about a block from the school building, Turman said.

The students refused the man's offer for a ride and continued walking to school, where they later arrived safely, the district reported.

The man was driving a white van in "poor condition" with no license plate or writing on it, the students reported. He was wearing a black mask and a black sweater, the students said.

Harrisburg Police officers were dispatched to the school to get statements from the students and will be on alert for a man and vehicle matching the description, according to Turman.

Wendell Morris, director of security for the Harrisburg School District, will be on-site at the time of dismissal to ensure the safety of all students, Turman's message added.

"Please discuss with your children that they should never accept a ride from a stranger," Turman told parents. "We will be sure to share this message with them, as well."