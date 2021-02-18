First state auto auction of 2021 set for Feb. 23

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services auction will feature 270 vehicles available for purchase, including four-wheel drive vehicles and sedans.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — The first Pennsylvania Department of General Services auto auction of the year will feature 270 vehicles available for purchase, the department said Thursday in a press release.

The auction is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville.

The DGS said there will be a selection of four-wheel-drive vehicles available for purchase, including pickups, SUVs, and utility vehicles. There will also be front-wheel drive sedans from manufacturers like Jeep, Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, and GMC, the department said.

There is even an AM General M917 Military Dump Truck up for bidding, according to the DGS.

Vehicles in the auction seized by state law enforcement agencies include:

2013 Honda Accord

2011 BMW M3

2010 BMW X5

2008 Land Rover LR2

There will also be a selection of Crown Victoria sedans, Police Interceptors and other vehicles available are no longer used by state agencies, the DGS said.

As part of efforts to ensure a safe auction environment, in-person access on the day of the auction will be limited to registered public buyers and dealers only, with no guests. Masks and social distancing will be required for entry on preview days and the day of the auction. Masks and sanitizing products will be available for those who arrive without them. No food or beverage service will be provided at the auction site.

Due to upcoming predictions for inclement weather, pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles will now take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. During that same time frame, individuals interested in personally viewing the vehicles can do so.

Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Sunday, at 4:00 p.m. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.

Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier's check, certified check or bank check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” No cash will be accepted.

The February auction is the first of six auctions planned for 2021.