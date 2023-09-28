x
Dauphin County

Firetruck hit by vehicle while responding to fire in Lancaster County

According to the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department, a firetruck was hit by a vehicle while crews were responding to a structure fire in Lancaster County.
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Volunteer Fire Department released a statement discussing an incident involving another vehicle crashing into their firetruck while responding to a fire on Thursday.

According to the fire department, crews were dispatched to assist with a structure fire in Lancaster County just before 7 a.m. At the scene, Truck 88 was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of East Harrisburg Pike (Route 230) and North Deodate Road in Londonderry Township.

Firefighters aided the vehicle driver, who was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. No firefighters involved in the accident were injured.

The Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating and further details will be made public as they are available.

