Firetruck hit by vehicle while responding to fire in Lancaster County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Middletown Volunteer Fire Department released a statement discussing an incident involving another vehicle crashing into their firetruck while responding to a fire on Thursday.

According to the fire department, crews were dispatched to assist with a structure fire in Lancaster County just before 7 a.m. At the scene, Truck 88 was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of East Harrisburg Pike (Route 230) and North Deodate Road in Londonderry Township.

Firefighters aided the vehicle driver, who was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. No firefighters involved in the accident were injured.