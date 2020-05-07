Firefighter injured in two-alarm fire in Harrisburg

The firefighter's current condition is unknown.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Firefighters say one of their own was injured as they battled a two-alarm fire on Saturday night in Harrisburg.

Officials say firefighters were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Bailey Street for a reported house fire. When they arrived on the scene, firefighters initially saw fire from the rear of a vacant three-story building, but seconds later heavy fire was showing everywhere.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours as they worked to put out the fire that had spread to three other homes, according to officials.