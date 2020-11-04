Fire rips through church Friday evening

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage

STEELTON, Pa. — The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire the rip through a Steelton church on Friday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of South 2nd Street in Steelton just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Steelton fire chief, the fire started in a vacant building next to the Bible Fellowship Christian Church.

Crews were on scene for nearly four hours.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

The damage is estimated to be around $100,000 between the vacant building and church, but officials say the church lost everything.