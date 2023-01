Firefighters battled a blaze at a fortified encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg on Saturday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out at a fortified encampment in Harrisburg over the weekend.

Firefighters began battling the blaze under the Mulberry Street Bridge around 2 p.m. on Jan. 28. Crews operated for about 45 minutes.

The fire came a week after the city ordered residents to vacate the encampment due to safety concerns.