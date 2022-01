The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Landshill Lane, near Dauphin. Craig W. Main, 69, the homeowner, was found dead in the home.

DAUPHIN, Pa. — A 69-year-old Dauphin County man died in an overnight fire in Middle Paxton Township, State Police said Monday.

