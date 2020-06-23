Fire at Harrisburg row home causes $20,000 in damage, displaces 6 people

Fire officials say the blaze damaged all three stories of a row home on the 600 block of Woodbine Street. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six people were displaced by a fire that damaged a residence on the 600 block of Woodbine Street in Harrisburg Tuesday morning, fire officials say.

The fire, which damaged a three-story row home, was reported at 9:17 a.m.

Fire crews managed to contain the blaze to the third floor, but all three floors sustained water damage, officials say. A residence next door also sustained minor smoke damage and a broken window, according to fire officials.

Four adults and two children were displaced, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical. The residence did not have any working smoke alarms, according to fire officials.

The estimated damage was about $20,000, fire officials say.