Federal judge rules Dauphin County violated third-party candidate's rights by kicking him out of Fort Hunter Park

Keystone Party candidate David Kocur and member Kevin Gaughen were removed from the park last June while circulating a petition to get Kocur's name on a ballot.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A federal court judge on Wednesday issued a ruling in favor of a third-party candidate who sued Dauphin County for preventing him and another person from collecting signatures for a petition in a public park last year.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed the lawsuit in January on behalf of two members of the Keystone Party, who claimed the county's parks and recreation director forcibly removed them from Fort Hunter Park in June 2022.

The lawsuit claimed Dauphin County Parks and Recreation director Anthea Stebbin violated the men's First Amendment rights.

According to the lawsuit, Keystone Party board member Kevin Gaughen was gathering signatures with David Kocur, the party’s candidate for a state House race, at a Proudly PA event.

Stebbins and two security guards approached them and asked them to leave, the lawsuit claimed.

The county, which purchased the park in 1980, argued that the deed has always prohibited political activity at the park.

U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Connor found for the plaintiffs, stating that the county's policy and practice banning all political activity in Fort Hunter Park "violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution by prohibiting political activity in a traditional public forum."

Connor ordered that Stebbins and the county, including all officers, agents, servants, employees, attorneys and other persons in service with the county, "are permanently enjoined and prohibited from enforcing any policy or practice that bans all political activity in Fort Hunter Park."

Connor also ordered the county to pay $91,000 to settle the case.

“This victory isn’t just a victory for Dave and me, it’s a victory for everyone in Dauphin County,” Gaughen said on FIRE's website. “When the county government wouldn’t back down, FIRE sued on our behalf. It was very reassuring to have FIRE in our corner.”

FIRE describes itself as "a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to defending and sustaining the individual rights of all Americans to free speech and free thought — the most essential qualities of liberty."

“It shouldn’t have taken a lawsuit for Dauphin County to open their parks to political activity,” said FIRE attorney Conor Fitzpatrick. “Thanks to Kevin and Dave, Pennsylvanians can now talk politics in Fort Hunter Park without fear of government censorship.”

Dauphin County issued the following statement through a spokesperson.

"Dauphin County has agreed to settle its dispute with Kevin Gaughen and David Kocur regarding the county’s policy which prohibited political activity at Fort Hunter Park. As part of the settlement, the county has reversed its policy in recognition that it was unconstitutional.

"The county remains committed to operating its public parks and other public properties in a manner that is both constitutional and respectful of Dauphin County’s rich history. That balance was evident in this case, as the county strove to adhere to the express wishes of the family that donated Fort Hunter Park in 1980 for the benefit of the residents of Dauphin County in perpetuity. It is also important to note that Director Stebbins was merely enforcing the county’s policy; she has been and remains a trusted guardian of our parks system and valued employee.

"Had it not been for the generosity of the Meig family, generations of Dauphin County residents would not have had access to this historic and beautiful public park. We are eternally grateful to the Meig family for their contribution to the public welfare of Dauphin County. As we look to the future, we are committed to ensuring the park operates constitutionally as we also strive to honor their wishes.