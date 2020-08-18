FBI now helping in search for missing Dauphin County girl

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined Lower Paxton Township and State Police in the effort to locate a Dauphin County girl who has been missing since Saturday.
Destiny Snyder, 13, left her home on Saturday and has not been seen since.
Lower Paxton Township Police said Tuesday that the FBI is providing technical support in the search for her, but at this time is not providing investigative assistance.
State Police have also provided help from its mounted patrol unit in certain search areas, Lower Paxton Township Police say.
Snyder is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, about 110 pounds, with long brown hair, police say. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Lower Paxton Police at Dauphin County Dispatch 717-558-6900.
Snyder's family is holding a candlelight vigil Thursday at the Share and Ride area at Colonial Park Mall. The vigil will begin at 7:30 p.m.
