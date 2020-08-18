FBI now helping in search for missing Dauphin County girl

Destiny Snyder has been missing from her home in Lower Paxton Township since Saturday. Her family is hosting a vigil Thursday night.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined Lower Paxton Township and State Police in the effort to locate a Dauphin County girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Destiny Snyder, 13, left her home on Saturday and has not been seen since.

Lower Paxton Township Police said Tuesday that the FBI is providing technical support in the search for her, but at this time is not providing investigative assistance.

State Police have also provided help from its mounted patrol unit in certain search areas, Lower Paxton Township Police say.

Snyder is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, about 110 pounds, with long brown hair, police say. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Lower Paxton Police at Dauphin County Dispatch 717-558-6900.