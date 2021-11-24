Fatal crash in Harrisburg involving logging truck leaves one dead

PennDOT officials say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on US 22/322.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash on Route 22/322 westbound in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with PennDOT say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the Linglestown exit. The incident involved a logging truck and three motorcycles leaving one person dead and two people in critical condition.

According to officials, motorists should take Route 15 north until the crash is cleared.