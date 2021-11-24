Fatal crash in Harrisburg involving logging truck leaves one dead

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash on Route 22/322 westbound in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with PennDOT say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the Linglestown exit. The incident involved a logging truck and three motorcycles leaving one person dead and two people in critical condition.
According to officials, motorists should take Route 15 north until the crash is cleared.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-558-6900.