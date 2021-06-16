Family of 4-year-old killed in car accident calls for traffic safety awareness

A 4-year-old was killed in a car accident on June 14. Her family is now calling for better traffic safety awareness.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three siblings—ages 4, 8 and 9—had $5 to split an afternoon snack. They headed to a local convenience store, two on scooters and one on foot. Just as they were leaving, a car was turning from 15th St. onto Herr St. Neither the children nor the driver saw each other.

The accident injured 9-year-old Chayne McQuay and fatally injured 4-year-old Noraa Wilson.

“She loved doing everything. Everything,” said Noraa’s grandfather Tyrone Burnell. “When I came around she would hug me on my legs: ‘Pop pop pop pop!’”

Noraa’s family was left wondering how this could happen to them.

“You go into these moods of depression, just going about your normal day and then you think about it and you're a mess,” Burnell said.

The incident has led the family to call for more traffic safety awareness for both drivers and pedestrians.

Before crossing the street the children had looked both ways, but were not in a crosswalk, according to officials.

“We always taught our kids to look both ways because we've always lived in the city and people don't drive that well,” Burnell said.

There is a stop sign on 15th St. and the driver was not speeding, police said.

Family members said they aren’t mad at the driver, but would like to see some changes made along the intersection, such as a “Slow: Children Playing” sign or flashing lights.

PennDOT is planning a traffic study on Herr St. in July, according to PennDOT safety press secretary Fritzi Schreffler.

Officials said the accident is a tragic reminder to stay vigilant, especially this time of year.

“It's summertime and reminding our motorists that there are a lot of children out,” said Blake Lynch, director of community relations for the Harrisburg Police Department.

Burnell said he was touched by the community support the family has received.

Harrisburg Police created a GoFundMe page to pay for unexpected funeral expenses and family grief counseling. As of Wednesday evening the page had raised more than $7,300.

“We've never done that before, but we really felt this was an effort to try and help,” Lynch said.