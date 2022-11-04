Police: Facebook claim about attempted human trafficking in Swatara Township was fabricated

A Facebook post on March 31 claimed a woman was targeted by traffickers while shopping at a Target store on High Pointe Boulevard. The claim was made up, police say.

A Facebook claim made by a Dauphin County resident about human trafficking last month was fabricated, according to Swatara Township Police.

The woman claimed in a March 31 post that her sister had been approached by suspected human traffickers while at a Target store on High Pointe Boulevard, police say.

The post read:

"psa ladies.. so earlier today my sister was at Target off Eisenhower. A cop was in the parking lot and approached her. He asked if she had put a pc of white tape on her tail light. She said no. There was also another piece on the front of the car. So my poor sis was marked for trafficking. Ladies Please be aware out there. My sister is in her 40's. So it does not just happen to younger women. Keep ya heads up!!"

Due to the seriousness of the post, police say, investigators immediately responded.

During their investigation, police say, officers spoke to the person "responsible for providing the information for the original post."

That person admitted that the information was not true and that the incident never happened, according to police.