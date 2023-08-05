Fallen Pennsylvania police officers remembered in Harrisburg

Six fallen officers were remembered during a memorial service, including Lt. William Lebo from the Lebanon City Police Department.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Monday marked the 28th annual Memorial Service held by the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police.

The legacy of officers lost in the line of duty was honored through ceremonies at the Capitol during Monday's service.

"It’s important that we take days like today to gather and honor their life in service and reaffirm that we will never, ever forget," Governor Josh Shapiro said.

Families of six fallen officers were joined by Gov. Shapiro and other leaders to honor their sacrifice.

"Troopers Sisca and Mack. Lieutenant Lebo. Officer Plum. Corporal Beattie. And Sergeant Fitzgerald," Gov. Shapiro said. "These are the leaders we have lost in recent times.”

Lt. William Lebo spent 40 years serving in the Lebanon City Police Department before he was shot and killed on March 31, 2022.

Lebo's wife and officers from the Lebanon City Police Department were some of the many who traveled to the Capitol to remember their brothers in blue before the start of National Police Week on Sunday.

Families placed flowers on the wreath in memory of the fallen officers and received medals reflecting their loved one’s sacrifice.

The City of Philadelphia Police Rifle Squad offered a three-shot salute and the Greater Pittsburgh Police Department Emerald Society Pipe and Drums played "Amazing Grace." Colors were presented by the Capitol Police and the Harrisburg Police departments.

State officials offered words of hope and reminders to keep their memories alive.

“We all hope that one day a year can go by where we do not lose any officers," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said. "I wait for that.”