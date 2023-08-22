Emergency crews respond to house fire in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Steelton, Dauphin County Tuesday evening.
According to Dauphin County 911 Dispatch, the call came in to first responders at 7:32 p.m. for a reported fire along the 400 block of North 2nd Street.
According to crews at the scene, two duplexes were destroyed and a third is likely a total loss. Eight people were home at the time of the fire and all have been displaced; however, there are no reported injuries.
The Steelton Fire Department assisted at the scene and the fire was reportedlyunder control within an hour.