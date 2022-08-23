Harrisburg furniture store owner accused of raping child over period of 10 years

Eddie Ruth, 73, owner of Eddie's Furniture & Mattresses on South Cameron St., is charged with 11 felonies and 3 misdemeanors in connection to the alleged acts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The owner of a Harrisburg furniture store has been accused of raping and sexually assaulting a girl over a period of 10 years, beginning when she was 5 years old, according to Susquehanna Township Police.

Eddie Ruth, 73, owner of Eddie's Furniture & Mattresses on the 200 block of South Cameron Street, was charged with 11 felonies and three misdemeanors in connection to the alleged incidents on August 17, according to court records.

The victim, now an adult, reported the alleged sexual assaults to police after visiting Ruth's store with a friend and their 3-year-old child. When the victim saw Ruth interacting with the 3-year-old, it brought up the assaults she claims to have experienced, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim claimed Ruth fondled her and forced him to perform sex acts with him, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that she once asked Ruth why he sexually abused her. He allegedly replied, "because you want me."

Investigators were able to substantiate the victim's claims through interviews with other witnesses, according to the complaint.

Ruth is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault without consent, corruption of minors, and other related offenses, court records show.

He is being held at Dauphin County Prison after failing to post bail of $100,000, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 8.