Free paper shredding event to mark Earth Day will be held Friday at Dauphin County Recycling Center

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from April 23, 2021.

The Dauphin County Board of Commissioners announced plans for a free paper shredding event to mark Earth Day on Friday at the Dauphin County Recycling Center.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the county facility, located at 1625 S. Cameron St. in Harrisburg.

A local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will assist with the initiative, according to county spokesperson Brett Hambright.

Those who wish to participate should bring the papers they wish to have shredded in boxes, with all large clips and fasteners removed, Hambright said.