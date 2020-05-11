Dueling protests outside Harrisburg Capitol building call for an end to -- and continuation of -- Pennsylvania's vote count

Stop the Steal demonstrators gathered on the building's steps Thursday afternoon, while demonstrators with Count Every Vote formed across the street

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two opposing rallies formed outside the State Capitol building in Harrisburg Thursday afternoon -- one calling for an end to what it calls the effort "to disenfranchise and nullify Republican votes" by Democrats, the other calling for every Pennsylvania vote to be counted.

A group calling itself Stop the Steal arrived first, forming on the steps of the Capitol building at about noon. A Facebook event page for the protest said the group would remain there until 8 p.m.

"They are trying to steal the election," the group event page said. "We need as many people as humanly possible at the Harrisburg Capitol Building. Bring signs that say 'Stop The Steal.'"

Between 50 and 100 people were part of the gathering shortly after 2 p.m.

The second group, an estimated half-dozen people wearing shirts with the logo "Count Every Vote," showed up shortly after the initial rally.