Dress for Success to hold inventory reduction sale this week at Harrisburg Mall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (4/26/21) –

Suits to Careers, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Central Pennsylvania men and women transition into the workforce, announced Monday it will hold a Spring Inventory Reduction Sale and Fundraiser this week at Harrisburg Mall, 3501 Paxton Street. (Across from Piercing Pagoda)

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Dress for Success and Tied to Success, two programs designed to help men and women find employment with clothing, job training, and networking opportunities.

The sale will be held from Thursday through Sunday, organizers said. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The final day of the event is a Big Bag Blowout Sale, where a $25 donation at the door allows shoppers to fill a bag supplied by Suits to Careers with all the clothing it can hold. A $40 donation allows shoppers to fill two bags.

"This is a great opportunity for our clients and men and women in our community to build their professional wardrobe with designer suits, separates and accessories, all at incredibly low prices," organizers said.

Working men and women will find a great sample of designer suits, separates and accessories; Suits for $10, Separates (pants, skirts, and blazers) for $5, and shoes for $5.