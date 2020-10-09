Donald Trump Jr. to visit Harrisburg next week

The president's son will make an appearance at the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said President Trump would be visiting Harrisburg. FOX43 regrets the error.

Donald Trump Jr. will make a stop in Harrisburg next week, Donald J. Trump for President Inc. announced.

Trump will appear at the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club at 1176 N. Fairville Ave. in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Doors will open at 1 p.m.

The visit will be one of five "Make America Great Again" events the president's son will attend next week.