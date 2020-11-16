Diwali celebrations scaled back amid pandemic

As one of the first winter holidays, Diwali may have shown a preview of how other holiday celebrations will play out later this year amid the pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hindus across the world celebrated Diwali over the weekend. Like most holidays this year, however, Diwali celebrations were subdued because of the pandemic.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, lasting five days between mid-October and mid-November.

“It’s actually to symbolize the triumph of good over evil, and it also signifies the return of Lord Ram to the city of Ayodhya after defeating the evil King Ravana,” said Malini Mattler, member and spokesperson of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) of Harrisburg.

ISKCON, also known as Hare Krishnas, is a movement of Hinduism that practices Bhakti yoga, the practice of devotion to the Hindu god Krishna.

ISKCON of Harrisburg decided to hold Diwali celebrations this year, with COVID mitigation efforts in place, like social distancing and a mask requirement.

“It’s one of my favorite times of the year. When these lockdown circumstances occurred, it kind of was a damper to know that oh, what’s going to happen that one month of excitement?” said Mechanicsburg resident Visakha Sakhi, a member of ISKCON of Harrisburg.

The temple would usually host a majority of its 100 members for Diwali celebrations. This year only 20-some people came to the Govardhan Puja celebration Sunday.

“We are not used having these kind of festivities celebrated six feet apart from each other,” Mattler said.

As one of the first winter holidays, Diwali may have shown a preview of how other holiday celebrations will play out later this year.

The CDC has recommended against large in-person gatherings during the 2020 holiday season.

During the long nights of winter, it’s even more important to honor the light this year, members of ISKCON said.