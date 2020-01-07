Details emerge on last week's armed 'highway robbery' in South Hanover Township

State Police say John Butler III and a second suspect learned of a car sale involving an acquaintance, and robbed the victims after the sale was completed

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — More details have emerged in the arrest of one of the suspects in an alleged highway robbery that occurred last week near Hershey.

John Wesley Butler III, 32, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody by State Police on Tuesday. He is charged with several counts of robbery, three counts theft by unlawful taking, three counts of terroristic threats, and three counts of unlawful detainment.

Butler and another suspect are accused of robbing three men at gunpoint on June 22 in South Hanover Township. He and the other suspect boxed in the victims' vehicle with their cars and took $4,500 in cash, along with the victims' wallets and cell phones, police say.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured images of the vehicles used by the suspects, who fled after committing the alleged robbery, according to police.

The victims reported they had just completed the private sale of a car in Harrisburg about 45 minutes before the alleged robbery, according to police.

In the criminal complaint affidavit filed against Butler, police put together a timeline of the events leading up to the robbery.

In the course of their investigation, police say they determined: