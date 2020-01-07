Details emerge on last week's armed 'highway robbery' in South Hanover Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — More details have emerged in the arrest of one of the suspects in an alleged highway robbery that occurred last week near Hershey.
John Wesley Butler III, 32, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody by State Police on Tuesday. He is charged with several counts of robbery, three counts theft by unlawful taking, three counts of terroristic threats, and three counts of unlawful detainment.
Butler and another suspect are accused of robbing three men at gunpoint on June 22 in South Hanover Township. He and the other suspect boxed in the victims' vehicle with their cars and took $4,500 in cash, along with the victims' wallets and cell phones, police say.
Surveillance video from a nearby business captured images of the vehicles used by the suspects, who fled after committing the alleged robbery, according to police.
The victims reported they had just completed the private sale of a car in Harrisburg about 45 minutes before the alleged robbery, according to police.
In the criminal complaint affidavit filed against Butler, police put together a timeline of the events leading up to the robbery.
In the course of their investigation, police say they determined:
- The wife of one of the victims reported she had arranged the sale of the of a 2007 Toyota Avalon with a Harrisburg man identified as Doug Pitts via the Facebook Marketplace app.
- Pitts came to the woman's home on June 20 to see the car, and the terms of the sale were agreed on. Pitts agreed to pay $4,500 for the car, and said he would meet the victims at the PennDOT office in Harrisburg on June 23 to complete the transfer of title.
- The victims met Pitts in Harrisburg at the appointed date and time. The sale was completed, and Pitts and the victims are seen on surveillance footage taken from the PennDOT office going inside. Pitts obtained a new license plate for the vehicle, but was unable to remove the vehicle's old plate because the bolts were rusted tight.
- The victims followed Pitts in a second vehicle as he drove to an auto repair shop on Cameron Street to have the old plate removed.
- While in the PennDOT office and at the auto repair shop, Pitts is seen on surveillance video speaking to someone on a cell phone.
- When the license plate was successfully removed and the new plate attached, Pitts left with the car he had purchased and the victims drove home in a second vehicle. The victims robbed about 45 minutes later.
- During the time when Pitts and the victims were having the license plate removed at the auto repair shop, surveillance video shows two vehicles matching the description of the suspect vehicles used in the robbery pulling into a nearby parking lot. One of the vehicles, a black Chevrolet Cruze sedan, appeared to be the same vehicle Pitts exited from prior to meeting the victims at the PennDOT office to complete the sale.
- In an interview with police on June 26, Pitts said he was driven to the PennDOT office by "John," whom he identified as the boyfriend of his stepsister. He told police he spoke to "John" on his cell phone during the course of the transaction, but did not recall the details of the conversation.
- Pitts said he came to police when he heard they had contacted his mother asking about the car sale. Pitts said he was worried there was something wrong with the sale or something illegal about the car he had purchased until he began seeing accounts of the robbery on social media.
- Pitts said when he learned something had happened to the victims and observed news accounts of the robbery, he noticed one of the suspect vehicles belonged to "John," who was later identified as Butler.
- Pitts provided police with an audio recording of a phone conversation he had with Butler after learning of the robbery. In the recording, an apparently angry Pitts accused Butler of being involved in the alleged robbery, saying Butler had "backdoored" him. Pitts is also heard expressing concerns for the victims, one of whom had suffered a stroke and was in a wheelchair.
- Butler is heard offering "cut a check" to Pitts, who allegedly said "If you had nothing to do with it, why would you be cutting me a check."
- Pitts also provided a recording of a phone conversation with his stepsister, Butler's girlfriend, in which he advises her to tell Butler to return the $4,500. She is quiet for most of the conversation, police say, except to tell Pitts she needed to call her boyfriend.
- Paige Spriggs, Butler's girlfriend and Pitts' stepsister, voluntarily spoke to police on June 30. She denied having any knowledge of the robbery beyond learning about it on social media. She confirmed Butler owns a black Chevrolet Cruze, and that besides her, he is the only one who operates it. When confronted with evidence implicating Butler in the alleged robbery, Springs ended the interview, police say.
- Police then went to the lobby of the police station and found Butler, who had driven Spriggs to the interview in the Cruze. Police took him to an interview room and read him his Miranda rights, but Butler declined to make a statement. He was then taken into custody.
- Butler's vehicle was impounded. Its PA registration matched a partial license plate number taken from surveillance images of the vehicle involved in the robbery, and the vehicle's appearance was a match, with two exceptions: it had an adhesive tape hood scoop and adhesive tape chrome quarter panel vents that police believe were added after the robbery in an effort to alter the vehicle's appearance.
- Police are still trying to determine the identity of the second robbery suspect.